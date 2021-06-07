The United States has also been the target of Russia’s efforts to create and amplify divisive narratives. At the Alliance for Securing Democracy, we have tracked Russian state-backed narratives that target democracies. Americans should be aware, for example, that Russian information operations, including at least 15 articles on the topic from RT over the last two months alone, are fueling the domestic movements to ban trans girls and women from competing in women’s sports. Russian state-backed media has also often combined gender issues with other favored narratives such as criticism of elites, the mainstream media, “identity politics,” and “wokeness” or political correctness.