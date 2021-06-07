Bennett might lead this government, but it is unclear exactly how much control he will have over it. The coalition came together based on one goal: unseating Netanyahu and ending the seemingly inescapable cycle of inconclusive Israeli elections. But there is little cohesion beyond that. For this reason, the coalition will be weak and capable of collapsing at any moment while simultaneously seeking to stick together for as long as possible to avoid another trip to the polls. This will mean it will seek to change nothing of substance for as long as possible. In other words, this is a government that will maintain Netanyahu’s policies without Netanyahu’s face on it.