If the new government actually gets a vote of confidence — a huge if — Bennett will lead a coalition of eight parties ranging from right to left. The real power will be centrist Yair Lapid, who sewed this strange coalition together, who leads the coalition’s largest party, Yesh Atid, and who will become prime minister in two years if — a humongous if — the coalition survives. As prime minister, Bennett will at most be first among equals in the cabinet, and perhaps only a figurehead.
As education minister, Bennett once ordered that Dorit Rabinyan’s novel “All the Rivers,” which portrays a romance between an Israeli Jew and a Palestinian, be dropped from high school reading lists. But now Bennett has entered a political romance once unimaginable: His coalition includes the Arab party Ra’am. A few weeks ago, Jews and Arabs were attacking each other in the streets of Jaffa and Lod, and now Bennett is the almost-smiling partner of Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas.
So, politics changes people. It could even make Bennett pragmatic. Friends tell me this in definite voices. I detect that they are trying as hard as I am not to be anxious.
Because I am anxious.
To start, like everyone who has desperately hoped for an end to Netanyahu’s self-serving rule, I’m nervous that the new coalition will not hold together long enough for the new government to be sworn in. One lawmaker from Bennett’s Yamina party has defected. If Netanyahu pries one more defector from Yamina or Gideon Saar’s right-wing New Hope party, through enticements or through intimidation by angry crowds, Lapid’s strange creation will not win the necessary vote of confidence.
I’m beyond nervous when I hear Netanyahu accuse Bennett of “election fraud” for joining Lapid, when I hear Knesset member May Golan of Netanyahu’s Likud Party equate Bennett and Saar with suicide bombers. The head of the Shin Bet security service has publicly warned of potential violence before a new government is sworn in.
And Netanyahu and his backers won’t tone down the rhetoric after that. The violence we saw between Jew and Arab in May could pale next to what we see between Jew and Jew. The grenade that killed a Peace Now protester in 1983 and the bullets fired at Yitzhak Rabin in 1995 could return for a joint concert, at the end of which the stage itself bursts into flames.
Those are fears to which many admit. I must confess, as well, to anxiety about the new government itself. What might Bennett try to show his voters that he’s still Naftali Bennett?
Saar will be justice minister. Bennett’s No. 2 in Yamina, Ayelet Shaked, will be on the committee that appoints judges and justices. Both have blasted the Supreme Court for overturning laws that violate human rights, and want to hobble it. Is this how we’ll repair the damage after years of Netanyahu attacking the justice system?
Rightist Avigdor Lieberman will be finance minister. His party was the center of a major corruption scandal. Lieberman was once charged with corruption and acquitted, and investigated but not charged in other cases. By law, he’s innocent. Nonetheless, giving him vast economic power is the wrong sequel to Netanyahu’s multiple scandals.
To hold together, the coalition must avoid issues that divide it. Most of all, it is divided on the Palestinians and the future of occupied territory. Bennett must drop his annexation plan. But the parties of the left, Labor and Meretz, cannot demand a settlement freeze or negotiations. If Lapid, as foreign minister, hears in Washington or Brussels of a new initiative for peace talks, he must demur, or the government will fall and he will not take Bennett’s place as prime minister in two years.
So the status quo must stay. Yet there is nothing static about it. The status quo means settlements grow, Gaza remains under blockade, Palestinians in the West Bank remain under occupation. The status quo is a deteriorating chronic condition waiting for the next fever. It needs to be cured, not ignored.
I’m celebrating the new government, truly. Israeli teenagers who can’t remember another prime minister will see that elections can change who’s in power. Netanyahu will face the rest of his corruption trial as a mere member of the Knesset.
But this is not the denouement to the Netanyahu era for which I prayed. When the moving vans take his belongings from the prime minister’s residence, I’ll raise a toast. But my hand will shake too hard to get the drink to my lips.
