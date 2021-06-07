To hold together, the coalition must avoid issues that divide it. Most of all, it is divided on the Palestinians and the future of occupied territory. Bennett must drop his annexation plan. But the parties of the left, Labor and Meretz, cannot demand a settlement freeze or negotiations. If Lapid, as foreign minister, hears in Washington or Brussels of a new initiative for peace talks, he must demur, or the government will fall and he will not take Bennett’s place as prime minister in two years.