So, Abbott is deliberately making it harder for the federal government to fulfill its legal obligations to vulnerable children. Federal contracts currently require these types of higher-quality facilities to be licensed by the state, and it’s not clear how the federal government will adapt. In a statement, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which awards these contracts, said it is “assessing the Texas directive concerning licensed facilities providing care to unaccompanied children” and does “not intend to close any facilities as a result of the order.”