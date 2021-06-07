Consider the most visible anti-Trump House member, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). She recently told David Axelrod on his “The Axe Files” podcast, “I think what Donald Trump did is the most dangerous thing, the most egregious violation of an oath of office of any president in our history.” She went on: “And so the idea that a few weeks after he did that, [House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy] would be at Mar-a-Lago, essentially, you know, pleading with him to to somehow come back into the fold, or whatever it was he was doing, to me was was inexcusable.” So why is she not working to ensure that McCarthy never becomes speaker?
And let’s be clear: Virtually any other likely GOP speaker — e.g., Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Steve Scalise (R-La.) — would be no more likely to defy Trump or defend 2024 election results that went against their party. Cheney’s promotion of any GOP House candidate therefore moves the nation closer to the threat of another insurrection. Moreover, in her ongoing defense of state laws using the the pretext of the “stolen election” to erect hurdles to voting, especially for disabled, poor and non-White voters, she becomes an accessory to the MAGA crowd’s attempted strangulation of democracy.
Like the White moderate clergy whom King denounced for their tepid support for civil rights, Republicans who condemn Trump but work to give him effective control of the House (through a compliant GOP House leadership) and to hinder access to the ballot are no friends of democracy.
At times, such Republicans’ assertions — to quote King — are “bewildering.” Take the exchange between former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice and CBS’s John Dickerson on Sunday’s “Face The Nation”:
DICKERSON: Welcome back to ‘Face the Nation.’ We continue our conversation with former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, now director of Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. What’s your opinion about whether there should be a commission to look into the events of January 6?RICE: Well, we somehow need to look into the events of January 6. Look, it was a terrible stain on our democracy. We have a really terrific system. It was tested on that day. We need to understand what happened with security. We need to understand the nature of that test. The sad thing is, I - I testified before the 9/11 Commission. We also had the Iraq Study Group, which was another group of - of citizens, eminent citizens, who helped us understand what was going wrong in Iraq. And so we have a tradition of these citizens, these elders, if you will, of the country to help us through times like this. The problem right now is there isn’t enough trust in Washington to get this done in a way that everybody will - will trust the process. We do need to know what happened on January 6.DICKERSON: But it wasn’t both sides. The Republicans blocked the- the commission. So it’s it does seem like it’s —RICE: Well look, the problem is there just isn’t — John, there just isn’t enough trust in the Congress right now because we have constant discussions about how am I going to simply push you aside and do what I want to do. So let’s just recognize that we are not in 2004 when the 9/11 Commission was constituted and worked and try to find a way to get to a set of answers about what happened on - on January 6th. I would prefer that this were not the case, but maybe we have to think about ways to do this outside of our electoral bodies.
Dickerson plainly understands Rice’s intellectually dishonesty as she refuses to identify the culpability of her party. Rice excels creating a false equivalence between Democrats and Republicans, preferring to seize upon some neutral miasma of “mistrust” as the source of our problems. One can only guess at the motivation for such moral cowardice. Does she need the goodwill of right-wing donors to the Hoover Institution, for which she is the director? Does she pine for relevance and access in the next GOP administration? Whatever the cause, her willful obtuseness aids the Republicans seeking to rewrite history, escape liability for the “big lie” that the election was stolen and suppress the votes of African Americans.
The temptation is to applaud “good” Republicans who speak out against the Jan. 6 riot and criticize Trump. But without the determination to condemn and work to defeat Republicans — who deploy the “big lie” to empower GOP partisans to seize the operation of elections, suppress voting of groups they disfavor and clear the way for a 2024 coup — their moral passivity and intellectual disingenuousness become a “great stumbling block” in the fight to defend democracy.
And then there are the Democratic defenders of the filibuster, the anti-democratic tool historically favored by segregationists. Pro-filibuster Democrats worship the rules of the Senate while Republicans shred the laws that protect honest and fair elections and easy access for all legal voters. In their reliance on the goodwill of yet-to-be-unidentified reasonable Republicans, filibuster-devoted Democrats forget King’s counsel: “Lamentably, it is an historical fact that privileged groups seldom give up their privileges voluntarily.”
The MAGA cult’s anti-democratic designs depend on the moral equivocation of the Cheneys, the Rices and the pro-filibuster Democrats. So long as the MAGA Republican Party remains a threat to democracy, those who defend the GOP and its tactics are a threat, too. The MAGA crowd no doubt delights in the spectacle of moral confusion among its spineless critics.
