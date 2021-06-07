DICKERSON: Welcome back to ‘Face the Nation.’ We continue our conversation with former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, now director of Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. What’s your opinion about whether there should be a commission to look into the events of January 6?

RICE: Well, we somehow need to look into the events of January 6. Look, it was a terrible stain on our democracy. We have a really terrific system. It was tested on that day. We need to understand what happened with security. We need to understand the nature of that test. The sad thing is, I - I testified before the 9/11 Commission. We also had the Iraq Study Group, which was another group of - of citizens, eminent citizens, who helped us understand what was going wrong in Iraq. And so we have a tradition of these citizens, these elders, if you will, of the country to help us through times like this. The problem right now is there isn’t enough trust in Washington to get this done in a way that everybody will - will trust the process. We do need to know what happened on January 6.

DICKERSON: But it wasn’t both sides. The Republicans blocked the- the commission. So it’s it does seem like it’s —

RICE: Well look, the problem is there just isn’t — John, there just isn’t enough trust in the Congress right now because we have constant discussions about how am I going to simply push you aside and do what I want to do. So let’s just recognize that we are not in 2004 when the 9/11 Commission was constituted and worked and try to find a way to get to a set of answers about what happened on - on January 6th. I would prefer that this were not the case, but maybe we have to think about ways to do this outside of our electoral bodies.