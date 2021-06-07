Manchin also states that he prefers H.R. 4, which addresses only reauthorization of preclearance provisions. He argued, “The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would update the formula states and localities must use to ensure proposed voting laws do not restrict the rights of any particular group or population. My Republican colleague, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, has joined me in urging Senate leadership to update and pass this bill through regular order.” But where are the 10 Republicans to support that measure? Manchin is “encouraged by the desire from both sides to transcend partisan politics and strengthen our democracy by protecting voting rights.” Yet when 10 Republicans do not emerge for cloture on that either — just as we saw on the Jan. 6 commission bill — does Manchin simply give up?