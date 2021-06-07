Bethany Albertson, associate professor of government at the University of Texas at Austin, notes that the “immediate cause of what’s happening in Texas is Republicans who are afraid of primary challenges.” But Albertson says that “if you back up,” the real problem is the 2013 Supreme Court decision in Shelby v. Holder, which “gutted” the Voting Rights Act. It is “open season for states to do whatever they want,” she says.