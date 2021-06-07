The agreement still must be ratified by the larger Group of 20, and in the United States, passed by Congress. But as the New York Times reported, “Officials described the pact as a historic agreement that could reshape global commerce and solidify public finances that have been eroded after more than a year of combating the coronavirus pandemic.” Yellen had every right to crow:
She described the agreement as “significant” and “unprecedented.” . . .“The global minimum tax would also help the global economy thrive, by leveling the playing field for businesses and encouraging countries to compete on positive bases, such as educating and training our work forces and investing in research and development and infrastructure.”
Reaction to the news received accolades from a number of top economists including former car czar Steven Rattner:
The deal comes at a propitious moment for Biden during bipartisan negotiations with Congress for his infrastructure bill, designed to be paid for by increases in corporate taxes. Republicans have been grousing about any change in the corporate tax rate on the grounds that investment and jobs will flow to lower tax countries. This deal would somewhat blunt that argument and, in any case, make clear the Republicans are not only out of step with American public opinion but also standing in the way of what amounts to global tax reform in which business decisions will not be entirely driven by tax forum shopping.
Just days before Biden’s first European trip, the deal also enhances his message that the United States is “back,” that it is reengaging in international forums (e.g., rejoining the Paris climate accord, rejoining the World Health Organization) and shoring up alliances with fellow democracies. In an op-ed for The Post, Biden argued, “Whether it is ending the covid-19 pandemic everywhere, meeting the demands of an accelerating climate crisis, or confronting the harmful activities of the governments of China and Russia, the United States must lead the world from a position of strength.” He added that “as America’s economic recovery helps to propel the global economy, we will be stronger and more capable when we are flanked by nations that share our values and our vision for the future — by other democracies.”
The deal underscores Biden’s philosophical vision that the world is now engaged in an existential battle between democracies and illiberal regimes. (“This is a defining question of our time: Can democracies come together to deliver real results for our people in a rapidly changing world?”) The agreement also makes good on his determination to craft a foreign policy that is good for and promotes the interests of America’s middle class. If an international deal can help free up new revenue to pay for a jobs-creating infrastructure bill, it will be a concrete sign that Biden’s “foreign policy for the middle class” is more than talk.
