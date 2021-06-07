On assault weapons, Benitez was even more derisive, going out of his way to minimize the impact of mass shootings. “The evidence described so far proves that the ‘harm’ of an assault rifle being used in a mass shooting is an infinitesimally rare event,” he wrote. “More people have died from the Covid-19 vaccine than mass shootings in California.” Really? Citation, please. Assault weapons, he said, “could just as well be called ‘home defense rifles’ or ‘anti-crime guns.’”