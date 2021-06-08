On. Jan. 6, the Alabama Republican incited Trump followers to sack the Capitol. “Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass!” he told the crowd at a pre-riot rally. “Now, our ancestors sacrificed their blood, their sweat, their tears, their fortunes, and sometimes their lives…. So I have a question for you: Are you willing to do the same? My answer is yes. Louder! Are you willing to do what it takes to fight for America? Louder!”