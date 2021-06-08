Now, rather astonishingly, it is continuing the Trump administration’s efforts to shield the former president from a defamation suit filed by author E. Jean Carroll, who says that Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1990s and then slandered her when she went public with her claim in 2019, accusing her of lying, suggesting he could not have raped her because “she’s not my type,” and asserting she made up the story to increase sales of her newly published book.