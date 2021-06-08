If there is no formula by which Democrats can pass any significant voting rights, what then? Well, Democrats could always go out and win big in 2022, increasing their margins in the Senate and House. After that, Democrats might have the numbers to curtail the filibuster. Moreover, a House Democratic majority would presumably be able to fend off another attempt to subvert the will of the voters by overturning electoral college votes in January 2025. (It sure would help if they could pass revisions to the 1887 Electoral Count Act.)