No nation in my lifetime has more effectively and repeatedly demonstrated these principles than the People’s Republic of China. Though China has had the world’s largest supply of human capital, the ruling Communist Party has kept a jealous grip on decision-making. It’s possible that, like the proverbial blind hog rooting for acorns, the Chinese government has enforced some good decisions made by this little clique. But if so, these are no match for the very bad ideas that repeatedly emerge from the party’s inner sanctum to be applied by fiat with disastrous results.