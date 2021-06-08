Lyell, who was a former vice president at the SBC’s publishing arm, Lifeway Christian Resources, told The Post that she had lost her job, her reputation and her health because of bullying and intimidating by the executive committee. In his February letter, Moore wrote with added emphasis: “I am trying to say this as clearly as I can to you, brothers and sisters: These are the tactics that have been used to create a culture where countless children have been torn to shreds, where women have been raped and then ‘broken down.’ ”