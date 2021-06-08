The fact is, Democrats need Manchin more than he needs them — not just to preserve their Senate majority, but also to stop their party from falling over a left-wing cliff. Some elected Democrats are quietly uncomfortable with the leftward lurch of their party, but they’re afraid to push back for fear of provoking a progressive primary challenge. Manchin provides them cover. For example, the Biden administration’s proposal to raise the corporate tax rate to 28 percent is opposed behind the scenes by multiple Democrats, including Sinema and Sens. Mark Warner (Va.) and Jon Tester (Mont.) — but Manchin takes all the heat. When Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) forced a vote on a $15 minimum wage — even though Manchin’s opposition made the vote moot — six Democrats and Angus King (I-Maine) joined Manchin in voting no. They much prefer it when his opposition stops such votes from ever taking place. Manchin serves as the lightning rod that attracts all the left-wing anger and allows other moderate Democrats the luxury of remaining silent — which is why they are silently grateful to have Manchin in their ranks.