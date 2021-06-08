Criminal background checks are already required of volunteers, the council notes, and the testing adds to “barriers for many parents, Black and brown parents in particular, to volunteer in schools.” Of particular concern was planned testing for marijuana. Said Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), the letter’s originator, who is also threatening to introduce emergency legislation to quash the quest for drug users, “I don’t understand why DCPS would choose to put up a new barrier to test for a substance that we have legalized in D.C.”