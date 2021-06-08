A tough crowd with long memories. That was brought home to me at an intermission after my little show, when someone said, “Do you remember how bad ___ was?” Amid the guffaws and eyerolls, I asked, “Oh, was he here last year?” and was told, “Oh, no, it was five years ago.”
I never thought I’d catch myself missing the Gridiron, but I think now maybe I do.
To be honest, I always viewed attending this event, nearly mandatory when one holds a certain kind of job in Washington, as more of a chore than a treat during the two tours I served in the federal government. The stand-up monologues were only occasionally funny, the skits amateurish and often lame, the dress code stiffly formal, the evening wearingly long. All told, not the ideal Saturday night. And just as well that it isn’t recorded or televised.
Looking back, I think a big reason I escaped the fate of the unnamed presenter above was that I spread the jokes around. By my count, the script some friends and I wrote took nine jabs at President Barack Obama (who was sitting nearby) or other Democrats, three at the media, seven at other Republicans, and seven at myself.
At a distance, at least, one can’t tell that people in Washington laugh at themselves anymore, or at much else. To some extent that just reflects an entire nation that seems to have lost its sense of humor. Entertainers such as Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock have lamented the hazards of their profession in an era when every audience is guaranteed to have at least a few members yearning to be “offended” and play Twitter Gotcha while the show is still on. Try getting a comedian to come to a college campus these days.
And yet … in these times I’m tempted to think we need this seeming anachronism to make a comeback. The Gridiron dinner, traditionally held in March, was canceled in 2020 by the coronavirus and wasn’t even scheduled this spring, owing to uncertainty that one suspects was only partly medical, and partly hesitation about the institution’s viability in the Washington of today.
The idea of members of both parties taking a night off to socialize, forget about their differences and share a few laughs together is hard to picture right now. A media that has, with few exceptions, cast aside any pretense of objectivity or nonpartisanship is awkwardly suited to host a program of evenhanded good humor.
The Gridiron’s motto has always been “Singe, not burn.” In a town where people reach for the blowtorch on a daily basis, it may prove challenging to gather a jovial, bipartisan crowd, and to confine the evening’s scripts to singe level. But it wouldn’t hurt to try.
As bad luck would have it, the nation lost longtime Post reporter David Broder a few days before my Gridiron appearance. Deeply serious about his craft, scrupulously fair-minded, critical but never contemptuous of the imperfect humans he covered, Broder was, for good reason, probably the most respected journalist of his generation.
Broder loved the Gridiron. I doubt he ever missed a year, and many dinners would find him putting himself out there as a bit player in some silly skit.
In my post-jokes wrap-up, I paid tribute to that great man, and suggested that the club consider opening his favorite evening to live coverage. I said, in part, “To me, ‘Singe, not burn’ means to tease but not ridicule those who must find answers that serve the interests of us all. It’s the humor I encounter all the time among the regulars in Indiana coffee shops: the humor of common struggles, common purpose and genuine, if carefully concealed, affection. The humor of the needle, not the dagger.”
I finished by suggesting, “It is not for a visitor to say, but maybe this event should be shared more openly with our fellow Americans. Because it would be a fine thing for us all if the spirit of the Gridiron spread widely across this great but troubled land.”
Bring back the Gridiron Club dinner. But before its spirit can be spread, first the city, and its press corps, need to recapture some of that spirit themselves.
