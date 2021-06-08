The current Republican Party — nationally and here in Virginia — is not Warner’s party. It is no longer the party of Lincoln. The fledgling party that embraced voting rights and equality for Black Americans in 1854 is no more. Its embrace of Trumpism, anti-democratic values, the Jan. 6 attack on the nation’s Capitol — none of it is anything like Warner’s Republican Party. He, like late U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) was a maverick. He was a moderate Virginia Republican — something I used to be before “moderate” became a dirty word. Warner was someone Americans and Virginians could trust to place the needs and concerns of constituents above party. For example, Warner opposed placing Reagan nominee Robert Bork on the Supreme Court but was part of a moderate “gang of 14” in 2006 that brokered a deal involving confirmation of controversial GOP judicial nominees.