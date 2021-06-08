Matt Bennett, executive vice president for public affairs for Third Way, tells me: “The retrospective confirmed what we’ve been saying for a long time: We need to treat ALL voters as ‘persuasion voters.’” That means Democrats must “continue to make headway in switching or holding voters in the suburbs, the battlegrounds that decide statewide and national races. But we also must be talking to all persuadable voters — very much including voters of color — with a powerful and resonant economic narrative.” Ideally, Democrats will follow President Biden’s successful model: Run on a center-left agenda that focuses on economics and aggressively rebuts MAGA disinformation.