Matt Bennett, executive vice president for public affairs for Third Way, tells me: “The retrospective confirmed what we’ve been saying for a long time: We need to treat ALL voters as ‘persuasion voters.’” That means Democrats must “continue to make headway in switching or holding voters in the suburbs, the battlegrounds that decide statewide and national races. But we also must be talking to all persuadable voters — very much including voters of color — with a powerful and resonant economic narrative.” Ideally, Democrats will follow President Biden’s successful model: Run on a center-left agenda that focuses on economics and aggressively rebuts MAGA disinformation.
Shield PAC, which aims to defend and promote moderate Democrats, released an ad on Tuesday building on some of the report’s findings:
How a Democrat responds to disinformation matters greatly. In New Mexico’s recent House special election, Democrat Melanie Stansbury won by 25 points on a campaign that responded to false accusations that she wanted to defund the police with a message that, as my colleague Greg Sargent pointed out, “combine[d] a forthright declaration of the facts about what the candidate actually supports on policing with a refusal to retreat on discussing systemic racism.”
Fighting disinformation requires Democrats to engage wherever and whenever Republicans are spreading false narratives. For example, Democrats must monitor and be active in Spanish-language media where MAGA lies and conspiracy theories helped draw Latinos away from the Democrats. They need to double down on digital media rather than burn money on TV ads that fewer voters watch.
“Shield PAC’s new video makes clear we won’t have the opportunity to make our case to swing voters if they believe the lies they hear from Republicans,” Bennett argues. “They will do in 2022 what worked for them in 2020 — defining vulnerable House Democrats [as] radicals. These are lies, but they’re powerful, and we need to be very deliberate about defending against them.”
Democrats should keep in mind that they won the White House and Senate while holding onto the House. It is not their party that needs a major rethink. That said, several lessons emerge from the report.
First, Democrats need to go on offense. For goodness’ sake, many Republican members abetted a violent insurrection by propagating the “big lie” and seeking to invalidate the election. If that is not “radical,” “dangerous” and “extreme,” nothing is. Their willingness to spread blatant lies about events voters saw with their own eyes should also make clear Republicans’ overall level of duplicity. “GOP disinformation” should become as popular an expression as “fake news.”
Second, if the past few months are any guide, the GOP is once more “the party of no” — opposing hugely popular items, from $1,400 rescue fund checks to major investment in infrastructure to the Jan. 6 commission. Democrats would do well to contrast a party that is interested in producing results with one interested in wrecking the system. Democrats want to pass bills; Republicans want to go on right-wing media and whine about Facebook.
Finally, Republicans might be handing Democrats the most potent message out there: Republicans are for big corporations that don’t pay taxes, while Democrats are for the little guy. The Biden agenda focusing on middle- and working-class Americans (e.g., child tax credit, child care subsidy, infrastructure jobs, free community college) should provide Democrats with the bona fides to keep their seats — provided they deliver and do not fall prey to Republican obstruction or phony pleas for bipartisanship.
