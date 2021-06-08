Australia’s center-left Labor Party is wrestling with the same crisis. It faces competition from a Green Party for votes on the left, so it has adopted a strong focus on fighting climate change. But as a result, party members have either opposed or remained neutral on opening new coal mines and natural gas plants, positions that cost them dearly in the 2019 federal election. Labor’s candidate in a recent state by-election in the Hunter Valley, where coal mining dominates the local economy, also unexpectedly lost votes compared to the last election. It should be obvious that blue-collar voters dependent upon mining or fossil fuel extraction will vote to support their jobs rather than back ambitious climate change plans that do not directly benefit them.