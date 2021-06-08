Now that Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) came out against the For the People Act and confirmed he’ll never vote to weaken the filibuster, some have suggested an alternate path. Because Manchin does support the John Lewis Act along with one GOP senator, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, one possibility might be to add pieces of the former to the latter — say, limits on gerrymandering — to get Manchin to support more beefed-up protections.