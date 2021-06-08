So, who gets the tab for balancing the budget? The elderly, the vulnerable, working people and the poor, of course. The RSC calls for raising the retirement age to 69 for Social Security and Medicare. Seniors would end up paying more for health care as the RSC would turn Medicare from a guarantee of health services to a premium, with seniors forced to find their own plan and pay the difference between the premium and the cost. They would give states block grants to cover Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program and those insured under Obamacare, cutting those covered over time. Investment in public schools, college loans and grants, environmental and climate transition, housing and more would be slashed. Meanwhile, even though the United States already spends more each year on the military than the next 10 highest countries combined, the RSC calls for increases in military spending.