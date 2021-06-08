Most commentary blames the GOP’s assault on democracy on former president Donald Trump’s “big lie” about the 2020 election and his increasing stranglehold over craven Republican politicians. But Republican efforts to erect hurdles to registration, limit voting hours and close down voting sites, gerrymander districts and purge voter rolls long precede Trump’s tromp across the national stage. The modern Republican Party was forged under Richard M. Nixon’s cynical strategy to capture the South by making Republicans the party of White sanctuary.
Today’s Republicans have ramped up partisan assaults on voting because they are a minority party desperate to hold on to power. Trump’s “big lie” about the 2020 election pales in comparison to the “alternative facts” that Republicans must invent to pretend to be the party of working people. And now, that pretense is getting more and more difficult to sustain.
Consider the budget just proudly released by the 152-member Republican Study Committee (RSG), the heart of the Republican caucus in the House. It would balance the federal budget in five years by reducing spending by $14.4 trillion over the next decade. This would not be accomplished by raising taxes on the wealthy or corporations, even though inequality has reached obscene extremes and dozens of major corporations paid no taxes last year. In fact, the RSC would eliminate the estate tax that applies only to the very rich and ladle out more tax breaks to corporations and the wealthy.
So, who gets the tab for balancing the budget? The elderly, the vulnerable, working people and the poor, of course. The RSC calls for raising the retirement age to 69 for Social Security and Medicare. Seniors would end up paying more for health care as the RSC would turn Medicare from a guarantee of health services to a premium, with seniors forced to find their own plan and pay the difference between the premium and the cost. They would give states block grants to cover Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program and those insured under Obamacare, cutting those covered over time. Investment in public schools, college loans and grants, environmental and climate transition, housing and more would be slashed. Meanwhile, even though the United States already spends more each year on the military than the next 10 highest countries combined, the RSC calls for increases in military spending.
The RSC budget isn’t an anomaly. Trump’s last budget also cut Social Security and Medicare, rolled back Medicaid, lowered housing and education spending and more. Similarly, in the farcical bipartisan negotiations over President Biden’s infrastructure bill, Republicans won’t support anything that isn’t “paid for,” or any increase in taxes on the wealthy or corporations. Instead, they want to send the bill to working people by raising gas taxes and user fees.
Their working-class voters aren’t fans of this. A January poll by YouGov and the Ethics and Public Policy Center shows that 63 percent of Trump voters want to protect Social Security benefits, even if payroll taxes must increase. Working-class communities that sent their sons and daughters off to the endless wars have become skeptical of military adventures. Biden’s proposed tax hikes on corporations and the rich are popular across the political spectrum.
This reality makes Republicans desperate. They can lie about protecting Social Security and Medicare as Trump does. They can inflame social divisions — inflating cancel culture, railing about socialism and critical race theory, denouncing Biden and Vice President Harris for wishing people a good weekend over Memorial Day. And they can systematically try to rig the rules, blocking any reform at the national level — fulfilling Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) pledge to obstruct anything Biden offers — while gerrymandering congressional districts, purging voting rolls, shutting down voting sites and limiting hours in urban districts, and now empowering state legislators to overrule the voters.
Somehow Manchin hasn’t got the message. Partisan deformation of elections is underway across the country. National standards to protect the basic right to vote can only be passed over partisan obstruction. Reforms won’t make America any more bitter or divided. They just could ensure that the majority can make its choices known in fair elections.
