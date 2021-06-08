Q: A number of the bills that have passed Republican legislatures and are pending before Republican legislatures take the voting and the counting of votes and the running of elections out of the hands of nonpartisan officials and put them in the hands of Republican state legislatures. …

The For the People Act does not address the issue of counting the votes and rigging or ignoring the counting of votes if a Democrat wins. How much of a concern is this to the president? And what — what’s he going to do to highlight this and find a solution?

Psaki: Well, Andrew, it’s a really important issue to raise. And as you’ve noted, there are pieces of legislation — putting the federal effort aside — that are moving their way through state legislatures, which would make it part- — a partisan — in some scenarios, in some cases, put the hands in the power of a partisan decision-making body or individual. And clearly that’s concerning.

We noted in the announcement about the vice president’s role — is that her effort would be focused partially on federal legislation and moving that forward, seeing what path — the path looks forward — looks like moving forward, but also working with voting rights groups, working with state activists, working with others to see how we can address these challenges. ...

Q: Would the president support Congress amending the Electoral Count Act?

Psaki: I — I’m happy to see if there’s any specific statement of administration policy we have on that particular piece.