And that echo reverberated back home. “The Cold War created support for civil rights among politicians who were not part of the movement,” says Julian E. Zelizer, a Princeton historian and the author of “The Fierce Urgency of Now.” “The embarrassment of Soviet propaganda using racial turmoil in the U.S. … to build support in non-aligned nations was a huge problem. The need to support civil rights as a way to strengthen the image of the U.S. all over the globe in the fight against communism was pivotal to the passage of legislation.”