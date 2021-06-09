Over the past five months, acting Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman — who oversaw the department’s intelligence apparatus in the run-up to Jan. 6 — has provided sometimes contradictory testimony about what was known, when it was known and with whom it was shared. Illustrating the continuing need for fresh leadership, the Capitol Police responded to the new bipartisan report with a statement that insisted “there was no specific, credible intelligence” there would be “a large-scale attack on the Capitol.”