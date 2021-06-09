We saw an outbreak of bipartisanship on Tuesday around the idea that China is very bad and steps must be taken against it:
The proposal commits billions of dollars in federal funds across a wide array of research areas. It pours more than $50 billion in immediate funding into U.S. businesses that manufacture the sort of ultrasmall, in-demand computer chips that power consumer and military devices, which many companies source from China. And it paves the way for the next generation of space exploration at a time when Washington and Beijing are increasingly setting their eyes on the stars.With it, lawmakers also approved a host of proposals that seek to limit China’s economic aspirations and curb its political influence. The bill opens the door for new sanctions targeting Beijing over its human rights practices, commissions a new study about the origin of the coronavirus and calls for a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics. It even authorizes $300 million specifically to counter the political influence of the Chinese Communist Party.
The bill passed with the votes of every Democrat with the exception of Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who is technically an independent, and 19 Republicans. Why would so many of them have voted for it?
The simple answer is that it offered them plenty that they like with not much they don’t like. It goes after China in ways both practical and symbolic, and many Republicans like the idea of a new Cold War to give U.S. foreign policy the brio it’s been lacking of late (though many of the GOP’s most enthusiastically hawkish fist-shakers, like Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, voted against the bill).
Perhaps more importantly, while it spends lots of money — on the order of $250 billion — that money is directed largely to corporations, not people. Despite their oft-stated belief in the majesty of perfectly free markets, most Republicans are quite happy with government economic intervention, as long as it’s used for purposes they think are worthwhile.
So $50 billion thrown at corporations that make computer chips seems like a good idea to them amid a global chip shortage, even though a doctrinaire free marketeer would argue that the shortage will work itself out as laws of supply and demand perform their magic.
And in a kind of self-fulfilling prophecy, precisely because this bill never broke down across bitter partisan lines, its passage won’t get much attention. It won’t be characterized as a victory for President Biden, which mitigates an important incentive for Republicans to kill it. There might be other bills they could live with on substantive terms but will filibuster just to deny Biden credit. But this one is low-profile enough to not impose a cost on their own political future.
And again, they like the substance because its benefits flow to corporations. What Republicans are much less comfortable with is market interventions meant to help people, especially people seeking to equalize relationships of power in the workplace.
That came through in the fate of the Paycheck Fairness Act, which Republicans successfully filibustered on the same day.
That bill takes numerous steps to redress the fact that women are still paid less than men for doing the same jobs. These include making it illegal to forbid employees from discussing pay with one another (if you don’t know what your co-workers are being paid, you won’t know if you’re being underpaid) and allowing women who are discriminated against to join in class action suits against employers.
In other words, the bill tries to empower workers by allowing them to have more information and gain more leverage to fight discrimination. This violates a fundamental precept of contemporary conservative thinking on the workplace, which is that as much power as possible should reside with employers and employees should remain disempowered and isolated from one another. If you let them file class action suits for discrimination, the next thing you know they’ll be forming unions and bargaining collectively.
So Republicans have substantive reasons to oppose the Paycheck Fairness Act, and political reasons as well. If it passed, Biden would be able to say he’s making the workplace more fair (one of his priorities), and you, good voter, might see the benefits. It’s far more concrete than a bill giving subsidies to a chip maker, which might benefit the economy as a whole but seems rather distant from most people’s daily lives.
The lesson here is that over the next year and a half, from time to time a bill, even a significant one, will gain enough Republican support in the Senate to overcome a Republican filibuster. It will have to meet a pretty unusual set of conditions, helping those whom Republicans like without helping those whom Democrats like, and not allowing Biden to take too much credit for it.
But we should never forget that almost every bill is still being filibustered by Republicans. That’s how we should understand and talk about it. Even if that filibuster may on a few occasions be defeated, the GOP is still trying to obstruct everything Biden and Democrats want to do.
