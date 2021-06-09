We are making unprecedented progress toward these goals. We stand ready to commit to a global minimum tax that effectively puts an end to the race to the bottom and to aggressive tax planning by major international companies. To pave the way to that goal, we endorse an initial understanding that the global minimum tax rate must be at least 15 percent, as agreed upon by the Group of Seven countries last week. Today, in the absence of a globally agreed-upon minimum tax, the global minimum tax is effectively zero. Given the ambition of the discussions thus far, we are confident that the rate can ultimately be pushed higher than 15 percent.