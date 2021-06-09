After a golden era of Venus exploration in the 1960s through to the mid-1980s (which saw more than 30 missions from the United States and the Soviet Union dispatched to the so-called second planet), a consensus developed that Venus at some point fell into a “runaway greenhouse” state. This model holds that Venus’s proximity to the sun led to the planet overheating early on, its carbon-dioxide-rich atmosphere retaining more heat than could be reflected back into space — similar to how human-emitted greenhouse gases are warming Earth, albeit at a much greater magnitude. With continued heating, any oceans present evaporated, in turn helping to speed up that runaway greenhouse process. Eventually, the surface became a barren, sweltering wasteland.