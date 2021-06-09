The economy is in a tailspin, partly as the result of the terrible pandemic response. With most Nicaraguans fed up, he has packed the national elections board with loyalists. The Organization of American States said that means Nicaragua is headed for the “worst possible elections.” In addition, Ortega’s subservient legislature passed a slew of antidemocratic laws aimed at muzzling the opposition and providing legal cover for increased repression. Under the new laws, a Nicaraguan can essentially go to prison for criticizing the president. That’s the stuff of tyranny.