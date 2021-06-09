The biggest disruption to routine was in regard to worship habits. Churchgoing remains a strong tradition in rural America, and the firm belief that this life is merely a prelude to an eternal one accounts for much of their unflustered response to deadly threats. While Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) never ordered churches to close, he made clear his scorn for those that remained open.
“Any pastor who brings people together in close proximity, a large group of people, is making a huge mistake,” DeWine said in April of last year after some churches defied him. “They’re endangering themselves, their family, and total strangers. … It is not a Christian thing to do.” Most churches complied, but some may never fully recover.
My wife and I recently began attending a church called Crossroads, a multiethnic, nondenominational megachurch that enjoyed a pre-pandemic weekly attendance of about 35,000 across 10 regional campuses, most in southwestern Ohio. Church spokeswoman Erin Caproni told me Sunday that Crossroads suspended in-person services in mid-March of last year, complying with DeWine’s guidance. Programs were streamed online and a couple of outdoor services were held before the church reopened its doors in October with strict mask and distancing protocols.
Caproni said that about 25 percent of members returned immediately, with steady increases since, but church leaders aren’t counting on matching pre-covid attendance levels. Instead, she said, senior pastor Brian Tome sees “an opportunity to restart Crossroads” with a new paradigm. Caproni said members “remained generous,” helping the church to avoid staff cuts and continue providing millions in financial support for community organizations and outreach. She gave DeWine credit for his guidance. “We followed his lead,” she said.
On the other end of the spectrum was the Saltair Church of Christ, a small church in Clermont County east of Cincinnati. Minister Bob Wickline shared the attitude of many evangelicals that in the Christian tradition, risk and worship often go hand in hand. “First century Christians put their lives in danger and were martyred” for holding meetings, Wickline told me Saturday, adding, “I guess the governor would say they were not Christians.”
Wickline said his church averaged about 170 attendees pre-covid. After grudgingly closing last March, he and his board decided to reopen just five weeks later. They offered masks and a handwashing station but didn’t enforce restrictions. The church was hit with a three-week covid outbreak, with most experiencing mild symptoms, although two were hospitalized before recovering, Wickline said. The church remained open, and before long attendance fully recovered, with the addition of new members who were upset that their home congregations weren’t meeting. “Our offerings actually went up during covid,” Wickline said.
Now, with plummeting case and death counts, DeWine officially lifted restrictions statewide last week. Still, some regions remain largely unvaccinated. Jared Warner is health commissioner in Highland County, about 75 miles south of Columbus, where the immunization rate of just 29 percent receiving at least one shot mirrors most neighboring counties. Warner told me Friday that DeWine’s “Vax a Million” lottery program was having some impact — not necessarily in persuading skeptics to come around, but “we’re really seeing people get it now instead of down the road.”
The disparity in how different regions of the country responded to the pandemic will be hotly debated for years. Statistics can be found to bolster each side’s arguments about the degree to which the virus respected health mandates. In many places where lockdowns and restrictions were largely ignored in the name of freedom, economies not only survived but also flourished. The very nature of sparsely populated rural life vs. congested cities cried out for a targeted approach that was, sadly, seldom employed. Cultural considerations were ignored or ridiculed, leading to more animosity.
For many rural Americans, the disparate response to covid-19 was consistent with their growing detachment from other societal trends. The broader nation’s obsession with race, gender and social-justice issues leaves many feeling adrift and disconnected. Their fierce dedication to the notion of personal freedom, which led them to balk at covid-19 restrictions, and their generational concepts of faith, family and patriotism are increasingly regarded as outmoded.
A Post headline on Friday declared, “Americans re-emerge after pandemic isolation,” a take that seemed foreign in parts of the country where isolation didn’t really happen. Or perhaps it just seemed not to happen, because for many rural Americans, isolation is increasingly their new norm.
Read more: