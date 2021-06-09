What’s more, Virginia Democrats have become accustomed to early and absentee voting. The Post reports, “A sizable wave of voters had cast ballots early — more than 118,000, or at least four times the number of early voters in the 2017 primary, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.”
That is a reflection of Virginia’s move to the left over the last couple of decades, becoming a voting rights and progressive policy leader. Once the capital of the Confederacy and the heart of the resistance to school segregation, Virginia has been liberalizing voting at a time other states are moving to erect hurdles. The New York Times reported in April:
In the last 14 months, the state’s Democratic-controlled General Assembly and Mr. Northam have together repealed the state’s voter ID law, enacted 45 days of no-excuse absentee voting, made Election Day a state holiday and enacted automatic voter registration for anyone who receives a Virginia driver’s license …The new law that was approved [in April], called the Voting Rights Act of Virginia, requires all local elections administrators to receive public feedback or advance approval from the state’s attorney general for changes like moving voting precincts or elections registrars’ offices, and allows voters and the attorney general to sue over voter suppression. It expressly prohibits any racial discrimination or intimidation related to voting.
That coincides, the Times reports, with a “a raft of progressive legislation unseen in its history,”including abolition of the death penalty, Medicaid expansion, enacted gun control, abortion protection, ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, LGBTQ rights, environmental protections and a $15 minimum wage.
While the outlook is progressive, Virginia Democrats have stuck with moderate standard-bearers. The statewide winners — Terry McAuliffe for governor, Virginia state Del. Hala S. Ayala (Prince William) for lieutenant governor and Mark Herring for attorney general — were establishment Democratic favorites (although Northam endorsed Herring’s rival, Virginia state Del. Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones (Norfolk)).
Media prognosticators wondered if McAuliffe could win a majority of the primary vote. He wound up with more than 60 percent in a multicandidate field. The Post notes, “One detail suggested McAuliffe’s strength compared to the rest of the field: running against four opponents, he amassed almost the same number of votes — roughly 300,000 — as Northam won in his primary against a single rival four years ago.”
McAuliffe, a former governor, ran as a center-left candidate with a track record of accomplishment. NBC’s political commentators describe him as “experienced, familiar and more moderately-viewed," making him very much in the mold of President Biden. His opponent, businessman Glenn Youngkin, received the endorsement of former president Donald Trump, which McAuliffe was more than happy to point out on election night: “Glenn Youngkin, literally, folks, has one policy, one — an election integrity plan based on Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory about the 2020 election.”
McAuliffe is styling the race as a contest between the new, inclusive Virginia and the MAGA mind-set that entails abortion bans, anti-LGBTQ animus, voting restrictions and Second Amendment absolutism. He has a lot of material to work with, despite Youngkin’s attempt to paint himself as a no-nonsense main street Republican.
McAuliffe recently went after Youngkin for taking the side of a teacher in Loudoun County who demeaned trans students:
Even more bluntly, McAuliffe has argued: “Glenn Youngkin said the reason he’s running is because of Donald Trump. I’m running for governor to build a world-class education system, a world-class economy, lift people up, and get everybody quality health care. He’s running for Trump. I’m running for you.”
Youngkin’s fundamental problem is that he is running against a successful former governor who backs policies Virginians have embraced. Trying to make Virginia great again, if you will, suggests a reactionary return to the old Virginia that has been out of fashion and out of power for decades.
In prepared remarks Tuesday night, McAuliffe argued that Youngkin’s cultural reactionary stances are a threat to Virginia’s economy. “The business community, the health-care providers, even mainstream Republicans all supported it [Medicaid expansion]. Glenn Youngkin does not support providing critical health care to 550,000 Virginians … What were the issues that he said that got him fired up? Banning abortion and putting more guns on the streets. Those are not our priorities and, in fact, they are not the priorities of even most Republicans.” He continued, “Glenn Youngkin’s extreme social agenda would divide Virginia and destroy jobs.”
Though McAuliffe is a prodigious fundraiser, he will need to be to keep pace with the self-funded millionaire. Even still, unless Virginia seeks a sharp turn to the right and roll back of the avalanche of progressive legislation, the race is his to lose.
Jennifer Rubin is getting her own weekly live chat, where she’ll answer questions and respond to comments from readers on the news of the week every Friday at noon. Submit yours to her first chat, launching on June 11, here.
Read more: