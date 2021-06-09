We scarcely remember when Twitter’s general manager called his cohorts “the free speech wing of the free speech party.” We may even fail to recall when Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took the stage at Georgetown University and refused to police political speech as part of a fight for “as wide a definition of freedom of expression as possible” These principles broke down when they would have required allowing a lame-duck leader to let loose with vitriolic lies about the integrity of an election, and conspiracy theorists hawking fake coronavirus cures to run amok with him. The solution seemed obvious: Erase (or demote) the stuff that’s causing problems; and if the problems continue, just erase more of it.