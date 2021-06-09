A seat on the executive board provides Syria with a vote on two pivotal matters. The first is the nomination of the director general. The second is the appointment of the WHO’s six regional directors. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the incumbent director general, plans to seek reelection next year to another five-year term. Last year, a barrage of insults and false accusations from Trump generated sympathy for Tedros. Yet within weeks of Biden’s inauguration, the White House announced its “deep concerns” about the process and substance of the WHO investigation into the pandemic’s origins, warning Tedros that the agency’s reports must be “free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government.”