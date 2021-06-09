It is easy to get caught up in the notion that Manchin is driving the train and acting as the sole impediment to Biden’s agenda. It seems the White House does not see it that way. The process of negotiating and perhaps attracting some Republican support may be sufficient to get Manchin on board. Manchin has spoken optimistically about an infrastructure deal, so it would be incumbent on him to help broker a bipartisan agreement (whether to deliver 10 Republicans or some lesser number). One might conclude that negotiations with Capito have all been political theater to impress Manchin. While that certainly was not the intent going in, that may well be the result.