In their reporting on the election returns, The Post’s Gregory Schneider, Laura Vozzella and Antonio Olivo captured the new reality for Virginia Democrats. They wrote: “In McLean, Sophia Lynn said she liked both Carroll Foy and McClellan — whom she described as ‘highly motivated and talented.’ But she ultimately threw her support behind McAuliffe to take on Youngkin, echoing anxieties that other Democratic voters have expressed about keeping Virginia blue. ‘This is a pragmatic decision,’ said Lynn, 60. ‘In the post-Trump era, we Democrats have to make pragmatic decisions.’”