It’s hard to see what Trump can do over the next year to strengthen his standing. His decision not to engage in any serious legislative fight will keep him out of the news while potential rivals such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis use their positions to curry favor with Republicans. DeSantis is aiming for the party’s sweet spot — Republicans who like Trump’s agenda but are ready to move on from him. An April Echelon Insights poll found that only 41 percent of GOP voters want a party that is led by Trump. Thirty-eight percent take less positive views toward Trump’s future role, with the party’s center being the 21 percent who want a party that supports Trump’s “America First” agenda but is not led by him. As more potential candidates such as DeSantis show that a Trump-like party shorn of his toxic elements is possible, the more Republicans will leave Trump behind.