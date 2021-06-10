As Biden has headed out on his first trip to Europe as president, it is important to recognize how much has changed in the first few months of his administration. He has sanctioned Russia and Saudi Arabia, helped broker an end to the latest Hamas-Israel violence, elevated human rights, repeatedly reassured allies that “America is back,” reentered the WHO and the Paris climate accords and started supplying the world with coronavirus vaccines.
As to the last, on Wednesday, Biden stepped up on his promise to be the arsenal of vaccine. He already announced that the United States will supply 80 million doses by the end of June. In addition, The Post reports, “The Biden administration is buying 500 million doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to donate to the world, as the United States dramatically increases its efforts to help vaccinate the global population.” The plan is to distribute 200 million vaccines this year and 300 million next year, mostly through Covax, the WHO’s vaccine-distribution system. This will allow the United States to focus on low- and middle-income countries.
The initiative is a public relations bonanza for Biden, a concrete example of what “America is back” actually means. The United States is providing vaccine doses with “no strings attached,” and in doing so, is highlighting the enormous success of its own vaccine program. Biden’s mantra has been that we cannot be strong around the world without being strong at home; the vaccination initiative is a vivid illustration of this.
Biden has a busy schedule including meetings with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Group of Seven, NATO and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The lead-up to the Putin meeting is symbolic and not terribly subtle: The United States has reestablished the alliance of Western democracies, ending the free pass Russia enjoyed under the patsy who preceded Biden.
Nevertheless, “not Trump” is not an organizing principle for foreign policy. Brian Katulis of the Center for American Progress offers a better formula, quoting from national security adviser Jake Sullivan’s recent remarks. Biden seeks to “to rally the world’s democracies to tackle the great challenges of our time.” That should include defining the challenges, such as confronting threats from illiberal regimes and cyberattacks, fighting the pandemic, addressing climate change and attending to the worldwide refugee crisis. The United States cannot do everything and must prioritize its goals.
Likewise, Max Bergmann of the Center for American Progress observes that “his trip can’t just be about restoring relations back where they were under [President Barack] Obama, when Europe was often an afterthought.” Bergmann suggests that Biden “has to lay out a new vision and agenda and convince Europe that we are ready to get to work. And thankfully, that looks like his plan.”
Judging from Biden’s pre-trip moves (negotiating a G-7 proposal for a 15 percent minimum corporate tax, hammering out the vaccine initiative), the president seems to be elevating economic revival and crushing the pandemic — the same goals he set at home — and projecting the confidence that democracies can “deliver.” If he can impress upon our allies that the United States will remain engaged and on Putin that bad behavior will no longer go unnoticed, Biden may declare “success” and welcome the boost to his popularity that usually accompanies a president’s appearance on the world stage. If nothing else, he will remind Americans they no longer have to dread and cringe when their president goes overseas.
