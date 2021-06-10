For the Fed, that means moving away from its stance that interest rates will remain near zero for the foreseeable future. This month’s inflation level exceeded the Fed’s expectations, a sign that its read on the economy is likely wrong. The Fed now has two choices: It can sit tight on its current policy for a few months, and see if inflation continues to rise above its forecast, or it can revise its forecast to reflect the new, higher inflation expectations. If it does the former, it risks stoking inflation by playing down fears, which will inevitably lead it to take stronger measures later. If it revises forecasts now and indicates that it could raise interest rates sooner than expected — perhaps as early as this winter — it has a chance of persuading businesses to keep some of that cash on the sidelines in expectation of larger returns later.