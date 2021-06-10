It’s not just my fellow teachers I worry about; I also fear for my students and the unintended lesson they will learn about the very nature of freedom in our country from their school’s actions. Schools in the United States should be encouraging students to exercise and enjoy their First Amendment rights, but when they hear rumors that a teacher isn’t coming back to school because he or she voiced an opinion publicly, it ends up chilling their ability to speak, too. They learn that if some people don’t like your speech, it’s okay for the government to punish you, when our schools should be teaching them the exact opposite.