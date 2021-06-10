But Biden should also urge the E.U., our largest trading partner, to get to work on a few key issues. First, climate action: The United States and the E.U. can set an example of how to create a modern, clean economy. On top of the strong investments that the Biden-Harris administration has proposed in the American Jobs Plan and that Europe has committed to through its Green Deal initiative, the United States and the E.U. can set the rules and standards for competing in the global economy. And the United States and the E.U. must go beyond just leading by example: They should work together to use their vast foreign assistance resources, financial power and market access to incentivize other countries to meet those standards.