As President Biden begins a tour of Europe that includes closely watched sessions with NATO and Group of Seven leaders, hardly anyone thinks about the stepchild of these international get-togethers: the European Union summits. And why not? The U.S.-E.U. meetings have often been tedious affairs, dreaded by American presidents. They typically focus not on the big geopolitical issues of the moment but on parochial trade or regulatory dust-ups. An exasperated John F. Kennedy asked after one such diplomatic tussle, “Is the Grand Alliance going to founder on chickens?”
It’s little wonder that American presidents have sought to avoid these meetings. Back in 2010, President Barack Obama caused a stir when he skipped a U.S.-E.U. summit, and the Trump administration canceled them altogether.
But this year, the action should be at the summit with the E.U., which is about one-sixth of the global economy, represents some 450 million people, and sets global regulatory standards in sector after sector. If Biden is to succeed at reviving the U.S. economy, combating climate change and competing with China, he will need the E.U.’s help. It is the E.U.’s executive arm, not its member states, that has the broad authority in all these areas. The E.U. also matters more because the United States’ primary focus in Europe is no longer on fighting wars but, instead, on competition with China and protecting democracy.
But since the end of the Cold War, the United States has been dismissive of the European Union, preferring to bypass Brussels and work directly with E.U. member states or play them off against one another. And post-Brexit, the road to the E.U. bloc no longer runs through London.
Instead, Washington should be the E.U.’s biggest advocate given its belief in free markets and liberal democracy. Biden should call for the E.U. to become a stronger global actor and use the occasion to drop long-standing U.S. opposition to E.U. defense ambitions. We need to work with the E.U. to leverage the power of our collective markets to shape the future.
But Biden should also urge the E.U., our largest trading partner, to get to work on a few key issues. First, climate action: The United States and the E.U. can set an example of how to create a modern, clean economy. On top of the strong investments that the Biden-Harris administration has proposed in the American Jobs Plan and that Europe has committed to through its Green Deal initiative, the United States and the E.U. can set the rules and standards for competing in the global economy. And the United States and the E.U. must go beyond just leading by example: They should work together to use their vast foreign assistance resources, financial power and market access to incentivize other countries to meet those standards.
We will also need to impose costs on those slow to act. The European Union will soon come out with a “Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism,” which could impose real costs on foreign companies or countries that fail to curb emissions. The United States has thus far looked warily at this proposal, nervous that it could be used against us. But the Biden administration should work to develop a complementary effort. A joint U.S.-E.U. commitment to limit carbon leakage and end the race to the bottom in environmental standards could help deter other major emitters such as China from burning coal at an alarming rate.
Second, building a strong middle class. Biden will need to get the United States and the E.U. on the same page to address Chinese trade practices, push for reform at the World Trade Organization, institute a global minimum tax on corporate profits, establish secure supply chains, and crack down on the illicit financing and money laundering that flows through our economies.
Third, vaccinating the world. Together, we hold an immense surplus of vaccines and the United States and the E.U. need to work together to equitably distribute this surplus and tackle outbreaks.
Lastly, the United States and the E.U. need to stand up for democracy and human rights. Joint U.S.-E.U. sanctions have immense weight, whether deployed against Russia for invading Ukraine, Iran’s covert nuclear program or human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Our efforts are more powerful together.
Past presidents may have dreaded these gatherings. But they are no longer about chickens. Instead, they are about leveraging the power of the two richest regions in the world to shape their shared future. That’s a summit worth staying awake for.
