In the United States of America — the greatest country in the world — a child’s future should never be limited by the Zip code where they are born. As our society embraces a long overdue reckoning with our legacy of systemic racism, we must remedy the structures and policies that perpetuate inequality in our nation — many of them, such as the practice of redlining, created by our own governments. That is why the Department of Housing and Urban Development is now taking action to realize the full promise of the 1968 Fair Housing Act.