The governor’s rationale for prematurely cutting off access to unemployment benefits is specious at best. Most economists believe that pandemic unemployment benefits are not affecting people’s decisions about returning to work. They view factors such as child care and public transit, continuing risks of the coronavirus, inadequate skills and access to training programs as far more significant. Many also believe that the solution to short-term labor shortages is not to punish workers but rather to provide better working conditions and wages that don’t keep people living in poverty. In other words, as J.P. Morgan’s economic research team concluded, the recent parade of 25 governors rejecting more federal assistance “looks like politics, rather than economics.”