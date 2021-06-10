A new Morning Consult poll highlights just how unpopular their protection of big business really is. Biden recently modified his proposal for a 28 percent corporate tax rate, offering instead a 15 percent minimum tax (consistent with a deal struck with the G-7 countries). The pollsters report: “That 15 percent minimum tax rate is the most popular of the potential payment methods. Fifty-seven percent of voters support the 15 percent minimum rate. Support for that possible funding source is closely followed by a 25 percent corporate tax rate at 50 percent and a 28 percent corporate tax rate at 47 percent.”
An increase in the gas tax, which Republicans and their corporate patrons suggest as the funding mechanism, draws 64 percent disapproval. A similar mileage tax gets thumbs down from 63 percent. Both these ideas have less than 25 percent approval.
Biden’s plan as a whole remains popular with 52 percent support, including 83 percent from Democrats and 45 percent support from independents. The Republican plan, to the extent that anyone knows what’s in it (reporters have often incorrectly described their counteroffer as just shy of $1 trillion, when in fact only $257 billion in new money was on the table), receives 48 percent approval, including 61 percent approval from Republicans. One wonders how much support it would have attracted had the true amount of new spending been revealed.
Meanwhile, Republicans seem to have decided deficits do not matter at all. Reuters reports, “A bipartisan group of 10 senators is trying to craft a plan to revitalize U.S. roads and bridges without tax hikes, lawmakers said on Wednesday," after President Biden had rejected a separate Republican proposal. This is gross hypocrisy coming from a group that periodically decries spending. Now, it appears they like debt more than they like forcing their corporate sponsors to pay a smidgen more in taxes.
There is a policy justification for not paying for infrastructure: Like any capital improvements, such spending can be seen as revenue-generating investments. (This is the spending version of Republicans’ supply side mantra that tax cuts “pay for themselves” — even if they don’t.) Nevertheless, with other pricey items on Biden’s agenda, a mammoth infrastructure plan paid entirely with deficit financing would make many economists nervous.
From a political standpoint, Biden might agree with Republicans if it means getting close to a trillion dollars in new money for infrastructure. It would also be helpful to get Republicans to acknowledge that they have no interest whatsoever in controlling spending.
In fact, the tax-free pass that many corporations and the super-rich currently enjoy is a moral and political monstrosity. It partly fuels cynicism about government and populism on the right and left. We should address the gross inequities. That said, Biden might save tax reform for another day, take the big and bipartisan infrastructure deal and allow his party to seize the populist mantle for 2022 and 2024. Many Democrats might find that an attractive proposition.
Read more: