People of faith are not the only source of humanizing morality in our society. But they are called to stand for the idea that every human being is created equally valuable in the image of God. And when Christians cease to take this commitment seriously — when they give in to tribalism and prejudice — one major support beam for a just society is removed. The broad failure of German Christians in the 1930s and ’40s to defend human dignity against fascist ideology helped produce an unmatched crime. Two decades after those events, the broad success of Black Christians in honoring human dignity produced the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act.