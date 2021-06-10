Some critics claim the government is arguing, in effect, that a president’s duties can include defaming a woman he allegedly assaulted. But that isn’t the proper frame. The issue is whether a president’s duties include answering questions during an interview given in his official capacity — including questions about his earlier private life that may reflect on his fitness for office. Assuming they do, then federal law provides that he can’t be sued for what he said. The alternative rule would mean any federal employee speaking in the course of his or her duties would have to fear being sued for damages if a creative lawyer can later allege a particular comment somehow strayed from the official into the personal.