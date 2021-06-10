Rubio bore the brunt of the anger, engaging in searing confrontations with parents of victims and survivors of last week’s shooting.

"Your comments this week and those of our president have been pathetically weak," said Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was killed in the shooting.

A stone-faced Rubio responded that the issue "can’t be solved with gun laws alone," which prompted boos from the audience.

In another heated exchange, Rubio was asked by junior Cameron Kasky, a prominent face among those driving a nascent student movement to strengthen gun laws, whether he would "accept a single donation from the NRA" going forward.

Rubio avoided the question, saying instead that the NRA “buys into my agenda, I don’t buy into theirs,” which again evoked jeers.