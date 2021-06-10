Here’s one thing you might not know about Demings: She rides a motorcycle. A 2004 Harley-Davidson Road King Classic, to be exact. Its sierra red color is an homage to her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta. Will she ride her Harley to campaign events? “You better know it,” she replied. Demings said riding is a prime way to connect with people. “You don’t have to be in the same party. If you’re a rider, there’s already that main connection,” said Demings, who rides with her husband, Jerry Demings, the mayor of Orange County, Fla. “We’ve ridden with people we know. We’ve ridden with a lot of people we didn’t know. And what a great way, maybe, to bring America together. Just jump on your Harley and go for it.”