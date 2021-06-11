Earlier this week, by vastly expanding the use of body-worn cameras by its personnel, the Justice Department took a critical step toward a more equitable and reliable criminal justice system. However, it wasn’t enough, and it’s high time the rest of the vast federal government law enforcement apparatus, whose members are often armed, followed suit.
In a memo issued Monday, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco directed the heads of the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Marshals Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to issue policies within a month about outfitting officers with cameras.
These are some of the largest and most well-known law enforcement organizations in the country. However, they comprise a relatively small portion of the federal government’s muscle. For instance, the Department of Homeland Security oversees a number of enormous and at times controversial police agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection. The State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service, the IRS’s Criminal Investigation branch and the Postal Inspection Service are also fairly large law enforcement agencies.
And in addition to its local police, my home city of D.C. is patrolled by the Capitol Police, Secret Service, Federal Protective Service and what at times feels like countless other federal officers. Although some of these officers, such as the Justice Department agencies Monaco addressed, “do not regularly conduct patrols or routinely engage with the public in response to emergency calls,” there is no reason that each of the agencies should not conduct a similar review, which might end with more cameras on more officers’ bodies and vehicles.
Such orders should be issued — either by congressional mandate or the agencies’ own volition — given how many federal police personnel engage regularly with the public. Consider yet another federal force — the U.S. Park Police, which patrols roads and parks in a number of jurisdictions not unlike state and local officers, and which has authority under state and local laws. There is no plausible explanation for why Park Police officers working the beat should not be outfitted with cameras. The tragic 2017 shooting of Bijan Ghaisar makes that all too clear.
Ghaisar was driving in the Washington suburbs when he was rear-ended by another vehicle. He left the scene of the accident, thereby committing a misdemeanor. After Park Police officers found him on the George Washington Memorial Parkway — a road over which Park Police have jurisdiction — a chase ensued. At least three times, Ghaisar stopped his vehicle; each time, officers approached with their guns drawn. On the final stop, with his car inching forward, officers fired nine shots into Ghaisar’s vehicle at close range. He died days later.
Viewing the camera footage, it strains credulity to see how Ghaisar’s conduct posed the imminent danger of death or serious bodily harm that would have justified the officers’ use of lethal force. That footage exists only because a Fairfax County Police officer trailing the pursuit captured it with his in-car camera. Without that footage, the public might never have known what transpired, and the officers involved might not have been facing the manslaughter charges they are now.
In 2019, Attorney General William P. Barr took the important step of allowing nonfederal personnel working jointly with federal law enforcement to wear cameras. However, in just the past week, we saw the limits of that policy: Winston Boogie Smith Jr. was killed following an encounter in Minneapolis with a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Though the 2019 policy permits local officers on joint task forces to wear body cameras, U.S. Marshals policy still does not permit them. As a result, there is no footage of the incident, raising suspicion from Smith’s family and community activists. Perhaps Smith’s conduct reasonably placed officers in fear of serious harm, thus justifying their use of lethal force under existing law — but in the absence of video, the public will never know for sure.
Change, in law enforcement as elsewhere, is hard. However, everyone — law enforcement officials, the guilty, the not guilty and the public — benefits from a more open and transparent criminal justice system. Public opinion is shifting toward broader use of body cameras; of the seven states that mandate statewide use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement officers, six passed their laws in the past year. The Justice Department’s step this week was an important next step in that evolution.
It is time the rest of the federal government’s police forces joined them.
Read more: