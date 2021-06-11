In 2019, Attorney General William P. Barr took the important step of allowing nonfederal personnel working jointly with federal law enforcement to wear cameras. However, in just the past week, we saw the limits of that policy: Winston Boogie Smith Jr. was killed following an encounter in Minneapolis with a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Though the 2019 policy permits local officers on joint task forces to wear body cameras, U.S. Marshals policy still does not permit them. As a result, there is no footage of the incident, raising suspicion from Smith’s family and community activists. Perhaps Smith’s conduct reasonably placed officers in fear of serious harm, thus justifying their use of lethal force under existing law — but in the absence of video, the public will never know for sure.