To my disappointment, River Farm had none of this. Although set in an undeniably bucolic 27-acre setting on a bluff overlooking the Potomac, no signs or displays established a historical context. The main house itself might be any slightly shabby Northern Virginia headquarters of a small nonprofit. The display gardens, too, were randomly sited and unimaginative. Selection of shrubs and perennials appeared to be guided more by donations from the AHS’s corporate sponsors than any overall aesthetic vision. The site’s best horticultural feature, accenting the long, gentle slope to the Potomac, was a wildflower meadow installed to replace an aging turf lawn. When new, it hosted masses of pollinators. Over the years, however, the meadow has devolved into an almost impenetrable thicket of woody invasives. The AHS has justified its proposed sale of the property, in part, on its inability to bear an estimated $3 million in deferred maintenance. Even casual observers might consider that more than a tad low.